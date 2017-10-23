Police discover dogfighting operation, arrest Kinston man

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police discovered a dogfighting fighting operation Saturday.

Officers responded to 430 Sherman Street Saturday in reference to a dogfighting complaint. When they approached the property, a crowd of people ran away into the nearby woods, police said.

The property’s owner, 40-year-old Hal Tyler Jr., faces a felony charge of dogfighting.

Officers found two injured dogs on the property, as well a wooden dog fighting ring.

The injured dogs were taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

One dog was treated and turned over to the Lenoir County SPCA, while the other dog received treatment for its wounds, including 48 staples to the face and neck area.

Kinston police said both dogs appear to be on pace for a full recovery.

Officers also three other uninjured dogs from the property.

They are being held for safekeeping police said.

Tyler is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

The case is still under investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the identification of anyone else involved in the investigation, they are asked to call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

