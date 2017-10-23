Crash closes southbound lanes of Memorial near Regency

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The southbound lanes of Memorial Drive near the intersection with Regency Boulevard are closed due to a serious crash, according to the Greenville Police Department.

A white Chrysler minivan was traveling south on Memorial Drive when it ran a red light and collided with a gray Honda Accord at the intersection of Regency Drive around 2:38 p.m., police said.

The driver of the Accord was not injured, but the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

The southbound lanes of Memorial are still closed, and vehicles are being detoured to either Regency Boulevard or Thomas Langston Road.

As of 4 p.m. police estimated those lanes would remain closed for the next hour.

