NC teen riding skateboard dies after he’s hit by vehicle

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Police say a young man who was hit by a car near Western Guilford High School on Friday has died.

Police say 18-year-old Tyrone Keshawn Bennett did not yield to traffic when he rode his skateboard out of the driveway of Grand Summit Apartments on Friendway Road, and was hit by a car.

Bennett was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries where he died the next day.

Police say Bennett was not wearing a helmet or other protective gear when the crash happened. He is not a current student of Western Guilford High School.

Officials say neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.