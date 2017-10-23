Minority Enterprise Development Week kicks off in Onslow Co.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 12th annual Minority Enterprise Development Week this week.

It kicks off with Minority Enterprise Development Week Mingle on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Commerce Center.

At 5:30 p.m., there will be a Legends of Onslow celebration where three legends will be honored: Arthine Thomas, Jim Roddy, and HMCS Raymond Applewhite USN (Ret.).

On Wednesday will be the Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards Luncheon from 12-1 p.m. at the Montford Point Marine Association.

The award luncheon is to celebrate and honor the 2017 Minority Entrepreneur of the Year: Katrina Carrington, CPA, and the Linda L. Richardson Minority Business Advocate of the Year: Diana King Barnes. The luncheon is $10 per plate, and seating is limited.

The week draws to an end on Saturday morning, where there will be a ribbon cutting to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the First Baptist Church of Belgrade at 10:00 a.m., where another marker will be added to the African-American Heritage Trail.