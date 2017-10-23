Minority Enterprise Development Week kicks off in Onslow Co.

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 12th annual Minority Enterprise Development Week this week.

It kicks off with Minority Enterprise Development Week Mingle on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Commerce Center.

At 5:30 p.m., there will be a Legends of Onslow celebration where three legends will be honored: Arthine Thomas, Jim Roddy, and HMCS Raymond Applewhite USN (Ret.).

On Wednesday will be the Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards Luncheon from 12-1 p.m. at the Montford Point Marine Association.

The award luncheon is to celebrate and honor the 2017 Minority Entrepreneur of the Year: Katrina Carrington, CPA, and the Linda L. Richardson Minority Business Advocate of the Year: Diana King Barnes. The luncheon is $10 per plate, and seating is limited.

The week draws to an end on Saturday morning, where there will be a ribbon cutting to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the First Baptist Church of Belgrade at 10:00 a.m., where another marker will be added to the African-American Heritage Trail.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s