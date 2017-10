GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The ECU football teams clash at Houston on Saturday, Nov. 4 will kickoff at 12 noon (ET)/ 11 a.m. (CT) and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

This is the fifth time this year that the Pirates will play on CBSN. ECU currently on their bye week coming fresh off a 33-17 victory over BYU.

The Cougars (4-3) take a two game losing skid into USF on Saturday before returning home to take on the Pirates.