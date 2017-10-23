James Toback, director and writer, accused of sexual harassment by 38 women

By Published: Updated:

LOS ANGELES — Writer and director James Toback, who got an Oscar nomination for writing “Bugsy,” has been accused of sexual harassment by 38 women in a report published Sunday in The Los Angeles Times.

In the report, many of the women allege that Toback approached them on the streets of New York City and promised stardom. His meetings would often end with sexual questions and Toback masturbating in front of them, according to the accounts.

Toback denied the allegations to The Los Angeles Times.

Thirty-one of the women spoke on the record including musician Louise Post, who is a guitarist and vocalist for the band Veruca Salt, and “As the World Turns” actress Terri Conn.

Toback hasn’t responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The report comes amid accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein. Dozens of women have accused the disgraced film mogul of harassment, rape and predatory behavior. While more than 50 women now say Weinstein sexually harassed them, an Italian actress recently became the sixth person to accuse him of rape or sexual assault, CBS News’ Jim Axelrod reported on Friday.

Hollywood’s brightest stars have continued to slam Weinstein.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s