Grifton sets standard for electronic gaming

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Grifton has passed a text amendment that defines and determines what an electronic gaming business can be.

Joseph Johnson is the Grifton town manager and said, “We are going to have a pretty large growth in a small community so I thought it would be a good idea to bring forth an ordinance that would control that growth.”

Johnson said the gaming centers in his town are popular businesses.

“Like the gas stations and stuff, they stay busy a little longer because of the people coming in,” said Johnson.

Restrictions like age requirements and clear, uncovered windows have been added.

Johnson said, “One of the main things that were passed was the distance between the establishments. So we passed a 700 foot requirement between the like establishments so that kind of gives us a little bit of control for the growth.”

Johnson said the more gaming business come in; the more divided the customer base.

“You’re going to have the same group of people going from one business to another,” said Johnson.

