GPD investigating fatal crash on memorial drive

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Shortly after 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, Greenville police officers responded to the intersection of Memorial Drive and Thomas Langston Road in reference to a rollover crash involving two vehicles.

A preliminary investigation revealed a white Dodge minivan, traveling south on Memorial Drive, failed to stop for a red light and collided with a Honda Accord that was traveling west on Regency Boulevard. The collision caused the van to roll over. The driver of the van, 73-year-old Carolyn Taylor Brown, of Colerain, died as a result of her injuries this afternoon. Brown’s sister, 78-year-old- Danise Taylor Harrell, of Colerain, a passenger in the van, was transported to Vidant Medical Center but is expected to survive. The driver of the Honda, 50-year-old Develon Ray Jacobs, of Winterville, was not injured in the incident.

Traffic was shut down at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Thomas Langston Road for approximately three hours as a result of the traffic collision.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s