GPD investigating fatal crash on memorial drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Shortly after 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, Greenville police officers responded to the intersection of Memorial Drive and Thomas Langston Road in reference to a rollover crash involving two vehicles.

A preliminary investigation revealed a white Dodge minivan, traveling south on Memorial Drive, failed to stop for a red light and collided with a Honda Accord that was traveling west on Regency Boulevard. The collision caused the van to roll over. The driver of the van, 73-year-old Carolyn Taylor Brown, of Colerain, died as a result of her injuries this afternoon. Brown’s sister, 78-year-old- Danise Taylor Harrell, of Colerain, a passenger in the van, was transported to Vidant Medical Center but is expected to survive. The driver of the Honda, 50-year-old Develon Ray Jacobs, of Winterville, was not injured in the incident.

Traffic was shut down at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Thomas Langston Road for approximately three hours as a result of the traffic collision.