First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms march in late today

SUMMARY: First Alert Weather Days are in effect for today and tomorrow as a strong cold front brings the chance for strong to severe storms.



TODAY: Increasing clouds with a better chance for showers and storms by later this afternoon. Highs will be in 70’s to near 80.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms, some strong to severe with damaging winds and a tornado or two possible. Lows will be in the 60’s and 70’s.

TUESDAY: Storms slowly push off the coast during the morning, then clouds break for sun late in the day. Highs will be in the 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds in for the middle and end of the week with cooler and drier weather.

TROPICS: A cluster of thunderstorms has a low chance of developing within the next 5 days. For the latest, click here

