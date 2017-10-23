First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms march in late today

SUMMARY: First Alert Weather Days are in effect for today and tomorrow as a strong cold front brings the chance for strong to severe storms.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with a better chance for showers and storms by later this afternoon. Highs will be in 70’s to near 80.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms, some strong to severe with damaging winds and a tornado or two possible. Lows will be in the 60’s and 70’s.

TUESDAY: Storms slowly push off the coast during the morning, then clouds break for sun late in the day. Highs will be in the 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds in for the middle and end of the week with cooler and drier weather.

 

TROPICS: A cluster of thunderstorms has a low chance of developing within the next 5 days. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Mon
59° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
50%
12am
Tue
73° F
precip:
80%
1am
Tue
72° F
precip:
80%
2am
Tue
71° F
precip:
60%
3am
Tue
69° F
precip:
60%
4am
Tue
69° F
precip:
70%
5am
Tue
71° F
precip:
50%
6am
Tue
70° F
precip:
40%
7am
Tue
70° F
precip:
40%
8am
Tue
68° F
precip:
30%
9am
Tue
69° F
precip:
30%
10am
Tue
69° F
precip:
40%
11am
Tue
69° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
58° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
