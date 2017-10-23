Fire destroys Tyrrell County home Friday; cause unknown

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews spent four hours fighting a fire that burned down a Tyrrell County home Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at 2:01 p.m. Friday reporting a structure fire at 355 Mills Rd. in Tyrrell County outside of Columbia.

Tyrrell Fire Department, Creswell Fire Department, the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Tyrrell EMS and the NC Highway Patrol responded.

Crews were on the scene of the fire until 6:20 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said the structure was a total loss, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

There were no injuries.

