ESPN anchor Jemele Hill returns to air after suspension

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/AP) — ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is back on the air Monday, two weeks after she was suspended for what the network said was a second violation of the company’s social media policy.

Hill posted multiple tweets about her return, saying she would hold back on some hot takes and thanking those who supported her.

::taps mic:: Is this thing on? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 23, 2017

1 — Back tonight at 6 (we’re on ESPN2 tonight). Sitting on a few hot takes, to say the least. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 23, 2017

2 — Thank you all for standing with me and by me. Trust me, you did not do so in vain. My heart is full. See you tonight. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 23, 2017

Hill is co-host of the 6 p.m. SportsCenter, and she initially received backlash for calling Trump a “white supremacist.”

Hill apologized to the network but was later suspended when Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team, and Hill suggested fans who disagreed with him should boycott the team and not buy the team’s merchandise.