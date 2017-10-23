ESPN anchor Jemele Hill returns to air after suspension

Jemele Hill
FILE - This is a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo showing Jemele Hill attending ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media. Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist." On Monday, oct. 9, 2017, Hill targeted Jerry Jones, after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/AP) — ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is back on the air Monday, two weeks after she was suspended for what the network said was a second violation of the company’s social media policy.

Hill posted multiple tweets about her return, saying she would hold back on some hot takes and thanking those who supported her.

Hill is co-host of the 6 p.m. SportsCenter, and she initially received backlash for calling Trump a “white supremacist.”

Hill apologized to the network but was later suspended when Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team, and Hill suggested fans who disagreed with him should boycott the team and not buy the team’s merchandise.

