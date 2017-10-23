ECU kicker takes home American, Lou Groza weekly honors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – ECU placekicker Jake Verity has been named the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player-of-the-Week and one of three Lou Groza Stars-of-the-Week by the league office and the Palm Beach County Sports Commission Monday morning.

The Bremen, Ga. native tied an ECU single-game school record by connecting on a career-best four field goal attempts helping the Pirates to a 33-17 win over BYU at Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The sophomore, who also made all three PATs and scored a personal-best 15 points, twice connected from 42 yards and also from 33 and 32 yards out. He is the 10th kicker in program history to make four field goals in a game and first since Warren Harvey on Oct. 12, 2013 against Tulane.

On the season, Verity has made 11 of 16 field goal attempts and all 22 PATs for a team-best 55 points. His two 42-yard kicks marked the first time in his career he converted a pair of 40-plus yarders in a contest and it’s the third time this season with multiple three-pointers in a game.

Verity is the third Pirate this season to be honored by the league office following Thomas Sirk’s Offensive Player-of-the-Week accolades and Davon Grayson’s Honor Roll selection – both coming on Sept. 25.

ECU (2-6, 1-3 AAC) will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 4 when it travels to Houston.