ECU hoops to play in Disaster Relief exhibition at UNC

GREENVILLE, N.C. — ECU will join North Carolina, UNCG and UNCW in a four-team men’s basketball exhibition at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Sunday, Nov. 5, to raise money for the governor’s North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund.



The “jamboree” will begin at 3 p.m. and each school will play a total of 40 minutes, divided up in three segments against the other teams.

“Here in eastern North Carolina we know firsthand how devastating the effects of a hurricane can be and have been the beneficiary of the generosity of so many in the past,” said ECU Head Coach Jeff Lebo, played at UNC from 1985-89. “We are privileged to be part of this event with the opportunity to raise money for those affected by these catastrophic storms and give back to those who unselfishly gave to our community when we were in need.”

Tickets are $20 and go on sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Tickets may be purchased at the UNC Athletics Ticket Office at the Williamson Athletics Center next to the Smith Center, at GoHeels.com or by calling 1-800-722-HEEL.

A limited number of tickets are also available through the ECU Athletics Ticket Office by calling 1-800-DIAL-ECU or by logging onto the ECU Online Ticket Center.