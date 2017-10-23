Deaf baby hears Mom’s voice for the first time

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WAVY) — It’s a viral video that’s melting hearts around the world — a deaf baby from Virginia Beach hearing her Mom’s voice for the first time.

Christy Keane never imagined the reaction that would come from sharing a special family moment on her Instagram page.

She posted it last Thursday, the day two-month-old Charly got hearing aids. It has now been viewed more than 12 million times.

“That connection in our eyes at that moment I can’t even put into words because its unexplainable” Mom, Christy Keane told WAVY.com. “I know she was feeling what I was feeling in my heart at the same time.”

The Keane home has been full of emotions since Charly was born in August. They had no hint of a hearing loss during Christy’s pregnancy.

“The reason we found out is because Virginia has a great early screening program where, at 24 hours of life, they do a hearing screen on the babies and, she failed.”

Christy had never met a deaf person until her daughter. Now she’s exploring sign language and googling cochlear implants.

Cochlear implants are different than hearing aids, which amplify sound. Cochlear implants do the work of the damaged inner ear.

Charly will get them closer to her first birthday. That’s the FDA approved age.

For now, the hearing aids are helping her prepare body prepare for the implant.

Charly’s doctor’s with Eastern Virginia Medical School and Children’s Hospital Of The King’s Daughters got the hearing aids for free through the Virginia hearing aid loan bank.

Christy says every morning when she puts them in it is a miracle. The smiles she gets from Charly are just like the first time.

You can follow Charly’s journey on her Mom’s Instagram account @theblushingbluebird