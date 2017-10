GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Beaufort County man is behind bars in Pitt County, charged with 13 counts of sex offenses involving a child.

41-year-old Montez Eugene Moore was arrested Friday.

Moore faces 10 counts of statutory rape and sex offense involving a child over the age of 6, and three counts of incest.

According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Moore does have a previous record.

Moore is currently being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.