First Alert Tropical Update: Tropics remain quiet

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: No development is expected through the rest of the week. Click on the video for more details.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
62° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
60° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
59° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
59° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
72° F
precip:
50%
1am
Tue
72° F
precip:
80%
2am
Tue
71° F
precip:
80%
3am
Tue
71° F
precip:
100%
4am
Tue
70° F
precip:
100%
5am
Tue
70° F
precip:
100%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

3 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Tropics remain quiet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s