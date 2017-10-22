First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny today but changes for the upcoming work week

SUMMARY: More sunshine and warm temps today but rain moves in on Tuesday and much cooler air arrives by mid-week behind a cold front. Details:

THIS MORNING: Light winds with temps in the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies. There are some areas of patchy fog this morning, some of it is dense. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: More sunshine and warm temps with highs making their way to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds stay on the light side, out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies tonight with light winds. Temperatures are warmer, in the mid to upper 50s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will push through the beginning of the work week bringing rain showers, thunderstorms and cooler temps.

TROPICS: No development is expected through the rest of the week. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast