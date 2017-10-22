First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny today but changes for the upcoming work week

SUMMARY: More sunshine and warm temps today but rain moves in on Tuesday and much cooler air arrives by mid-week behind a cold front. Details:

THIS MORNING: Light winds with temps in the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies. There are some areas of patchy fog this morning, some of it is dense. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: More sunshine and warm temps with highs making their way to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds stay on the light side, out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies tonight with light winds. Temperatures are warmer, in the mid to upper 50s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will push through the beginning of the work week bringing rain showers, thunderstorms and cooler temps.

 

TROPICS: No development is expected through the rest of the week. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
62° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
60° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
59° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
59° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
72° F
precip:
50%
1am
Tue
72° F
precip:
80%
2am
Tue
71° F
precip:
80%
3am
Tue
71° F
precip:
100%
4am
Tue
70° F
precip:
100%
5am
Tue
70° F
precip:
100%
