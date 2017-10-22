Deputies investigate man’s shooting death in Nash County

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Nash County are investigating the homicide of a 53-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said that officials received a call about a suspicious death at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies said in a Sunday afternoon news release.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 3500 block of South N.C. Highway 58 near Viverette Road, which is south of Nashville.

“Upon arrival, deputies found a white male suffering from a gunshot wound,” the news release said.

Crews from Nash County EMS later pronounced the man dead. Deputies identified the victim as Randy Colegrove.

Nash County Chief Deputy Brandon Medina said that Colegrove used work at a barber shop and lived in the Nashville area.

The area where Colegrove was found was not at his home, Medina told CBS North Carolina.

There was no word about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Nash County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Sherrod at (252) 557-5278, Nash County Communications at (252) 459-1510 or the Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.