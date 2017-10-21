Authorities trying to contain large wildfire in Duplin Co.

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) – The Warsaw Fire Department is working to contain a large fire burning in the woods off Perry Rivenbark Rd.

The fire was first reported around 9 AM Saturday as smoke filled the air. Authorities say they are working to protect structures in the area, but luckily none have been burnt yet.

Warsaw Fire officials say the fire has impacted around 50 acres so far.

Warsaw Fire along with the Wild Land task force is battling the fire.

There are no road closures at this time, but officials are asking people to avoid Perry Rivenbark and Sam Miller Roads if possible.