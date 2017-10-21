Suspect arrested in Bridgeton armed robbery

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT)  – The New Bern Police Department arrested a man in a robbery early Friday morning.

Jimmy Dunn Jr. is accused of robbing a Craven County homeowner. Police say Dunn forced his way into the victim’s home on Purifoy Street and demanded money.

Authorities say Dunn and the homeowner got into a scuffle, and eventually the homeowner ended up getting the suspect’s gun and firing several shots at Dunn.

Dunn left the scene, but suffered several gunshot wounds. He was treated at CarolinaEast Medical Center and released.

Dunn was booked into the Craven County Jail on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

He is charged with First Degree Burglary, Robbery with a Firearm, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The homeowner was hurt during the scuffle with Dunn, but his injuries are non-life threatening. He was not shot.

