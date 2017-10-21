First Alert Forecast: More sunshine and warm temps for the weekend

SUMMARY: Staying sunny and warm through the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temps in the 40s and 50s with a few areas along the coast in the 60s. There are areas of fog, some of it dense. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Lots of sunshine with temps in the 70s with a few places reaching the lower 80s. Winds are calm to light

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy tonight with overnight lows in the 50s inland and 60s along the coast. There may be some areas of patchy fog with light winds.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure sticks around for Sunday, but a cold front is set to move through the first part of the upcoming week.

TROPICS: No development is expected through the rest of the week. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
55° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
63° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
58° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
57° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
54° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
54° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
53° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
53° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
52° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
53° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
59° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
65° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
60° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
60° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
59° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
