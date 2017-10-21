First Alert Forecast: More sunshine and warm temps for the weekend

SUMMARY: Staying sunny and warm through the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temps in the 40s and 50s with a few areas along the coast in the 60s. There are areas of fog, some of it dense. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Lots of sunshine with temps in the 70s with a few places reaching the lower 80s. Winds are calm to light

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy tonight with overnight lows in the 50s inland and 60s along the coast. There may be some areas of patchy fog with light winds.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure sticks around for Sunday, but a cold front is set to move through the first part of the upcoming week.

TROPICS: No development is expected through the rest of the week. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 50 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast