ECU Pirate fans enjoy tailgating for 2017 Homecoming

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been a week-long celebration on the campus of East Carolina. This week is homecoming.

Pirate fans traveled to Dowdy Fickley stadium ahead of the big game to spend time with classmates and enjoy a host of pre-game rituals.

It’s a time many pirate fans look forward to the entire year.

A celebration of their favorite team, food and enjoying one another during homecoming.

Addison Teachey is a graduate of ECU and supports the pirates no matter what the record is.

“I’m hoping that the Pirate Nation comes out to support the student-athletes,” said Teachey. “Because it’s easy to support them when they’re winning; but, we need to support them just as much when times are hard.”

For others in Pirate Nation, like Scott Shook, it’s more than wins and loses.

“It’s great to be back at homecoming this year,” said Shook. We got a rule, you come to every home football game no matter what’s going on, no matter what the record is, you got to come out and support the pirates.”