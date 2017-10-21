ECU drops BYU on homecoming for second win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and Jake Verity nailed four field goals as East Carolina pulled away for a 33-17 victory over BYU on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.

Minshew connected with Trevon Brown for a 26-yard score, hit Quay Johnson for a 9-yard TD and finished with 121 yards on 6-of-9 passing. Verity made field goals of 42, 42, 32 and 33 yard for the Pirates (2-6). East Carolina starter Thomas Sirk completed 14 of 21 passes for 177 yards and also ran for 25 yards and a score.

BYU (1-7) has dropped seven straight games for the first time since 1968. The Cougars came into the game with a 22-5 all-time record against American Athletic Conference opponents.

Tanner Magnum threw for 319 yards and two scores on 26-of-41 passing. Aleva Hifo had nine catches for 148 yards for BYU, while Micah Simon and Matt Bushman caught scoring passes.

Davon Grayson caught all 10 passes thrown his way for 164 yards for the Pirates, while Brown added 74 yards on three receptions.

It was the second meeting between the schools and the first time BYU traveled to the Carolinas for a football game.

 

