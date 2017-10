RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Virgin America, an owned subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, launched its first flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday.

The flight’s destination was San Francisco.

The event began at 7:50 a.m. at terminal 2.

Virgin American will now be a permeate airline at RDU.

For more information on Virgin American, visit www.rdu.com,.