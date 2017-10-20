Touchdown Friday-Week 10

Here are the scores from the 10th week of the high school football season for Touchdown Friday:

Touchdown Friday Top 9

(1) East Duplin  IDLE

(2) Tarboro 62, Riverside 0

(3) Wallace-Rose Hill  63, Goldsboro 20

(4) Havelock 49 Northside-Jacksonville 7

(5) DH Conley 49, JH Rose 13

(6) South Central 40, New Bern 13

(7) Jacksonville 47, Swansboro 0

(8) North Duplin 40, Princeton 39

West Craven 25, (9) Kinston 23

 

Other Scores

North Lenoir 22, Ayden-Grifton 18

Greene Central 55, South Lenoir 0

Northside-Pinetown 16, Southside 12

South Creek 51, Jones Sr. 6

SW Edgecombe 21, Farmville Central 7

North Johnston 25, North Pitt 12

Rocky Mount Academy 39, Parrott Academy 36

SW Onslow 49, Richlands 0

Trask 47, Dixon 21

West Carteret 49, White Oak 14

Edenton 49, Gates Co. 6

North Edgecombe 40, NW Halifax 18

East Carteret 24, Pender 6

Southern Nash 56, Wilson Hunt 7

Franklinton 35, Northern Nash 14

Lakewood 48, Hobbton 0

Clinton 56, Spring Creek 0

Wilson Fike 17, Rocky Mount 10

First Flight 47, Pasquotank 0

Hertford County 55, Currituck 23

Plymouth 38, Camden 0

Nash Central 40, Wilson Beddingfield 33

