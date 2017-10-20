Touchdown Friday-Week 10

Here are the scores from the 10th week of the high school football season for Touchdown Friday:
Touchdown Friday Top 9
(1) East Duplin IDLE
(2) Tarboro 62, Riverside 0
(3) Wallace-Rose Hill 63, Goldsboro 20
(4) Havelock 49 Northside-Jacksonville 7
(5) DH Conley 49, JH Rose 13
(6) South Central 40, New Bern 13
(7) Jacksonville 47, Swansboro 0
(8) North Duplin 40, Princeton 39
West Craven 25, (9) Kinston 23
Other Scores
North Lenoir 22, Ayden-Grifton 18
Greene Central 55, South Lenoir 0
Northside-Pinetown 16, Southside 12
South Creek 51, Jones Sr. 6
SW Edgecombe 21, Farmville Central 7
North Johnston 25, North Pitt 12
Rocky Mount Academy 39, Parrott Academy 36
SW Onslow 49, Richlands 0
Trask 47, Dixon 21
West Carteret 49, White Oak 14
Edenton 49, Gates Co. 6
North Edgecombe 40, NW Halifax 18
East Carteret 24, Pender 6
Southern Nash 56, Wilson Hunt 7
Franklinton 35, Northern Nash 14
Lakewood 48, Hobbton 0
Clinton 56, Spring Creek 0
Wilson Fike 17, Rocky Mount 10
First Flight 47, Pasquotank 0
Hertford County 55, Currituck 23
Plymouth 38, Camden 0
Nash Central 40, Wilson Beddingfield 33