Rocky Mount High student shot with ‘small projectile’ on campus, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rocky Mount Senior High School student was shot in the neck while practicing baseball on campus Thursday afternoon, Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools said.

The 15-year-old student was practicing baseball just before 4 p.m. when he told police he hear popping noises. The student then felt pain in his neck, police said.

The student was taken to UNC Nash Hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening wound.

Rocky Mount police released a statement saying the student hit in the neck with a “small projectile.”

The school system said the student returned to the hospital at 10 p.m. where his injury was said to be from a gunshot wound.

“The administration and coaching staff did everything they were expected to do for the student,” Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police are looking into reports of subjects in the wooded area near the school riding ATVs and possibly hunting.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking information from any witness who may have been in the area at the time of this incident. Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Lt. Seighman at 252-972-1455. You may also utilize Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and your message to CRIMES (274637); your text completely anonymous.