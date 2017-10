(GREENVILLE, N.C.) WNCT- Winterville Police are investigating a Thursday night armed robbery at a Subway store.

Police say it happened around 7:00 p.m. Thursday night at the Subway on Old Tar Rd.

Employees were inside during the incident yet there are no reported injuries at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

Stick with WNCT on air and online as we gather more information.

This is the 4th armed robbery in Pitt County this week.