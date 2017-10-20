Pitt County neighborhoods hit by Halloween decoration thieves

By Published:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —Thieves are stealing Halloween decorations in Winterville and Greenville.

In Winterville, it’s happening in the Irish Creek Neighborhood on Westmeath Drive, where the robberies began Monday night and continued through Wednesday evening.

Residents said it happened between 4 and 7 a.m., when decorations, including pumpkins, were taken.

“It got really out of hand,” said Margaret Sparrow, who lives in the neighborhood.”It’s about three nights in a row now that people have entered the neighborhood and either smashed pumpkins, stolen pumpkins.It seems to be just about every other house.”

9 On Your Side received calls to our newsroom saying Irish Creek isn’t the only neighborhood being hit.

One caller said nearly 20 homes were targeted in her Greenville neighborhood.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s