Pitt County neighborhoods hit by Halloween decoration thieves

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —Thieves are stealing Halloween decorations in Winterville and Greenville.

In Winterville, it’s happening in the Irish Creek Neighborhood on Westmeath Drive, where the robberies began Monday night and continued through Wednesday evening.

Residents said it happened between 4 and 7 a.m., when decorations, including pumpkins, were taken.

“It got really out of hand,” said Margaret Sparrow, who lives in the neighborhood.”It’s about three nights in a row now that people have entered the neighborhood and either smashed pumpkins, stolen pumpkins.It seems to be just about every other house.”

9 On Your Side received calls to our newsroom saying Irish Creek isn’t the only neighborhood being hit.

One caller said nearly 20 homes were targeted in her Greenville neighborhood.