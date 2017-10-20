Naval Medical Center hosts STEM event for students

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–Camp Lejeune’s Naval Medical Center hosted nearly 200 base students today for a STEM fair showcasing the technology in Navy medicine.

Students worked one on one with Navy corpsmen to learn techniques like point of care lab testing, decontamination, biomedical engineering and capsule compounding.

The goal of the program is to attract more youth to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

“There are a lot of careers that involve science and math,” Johnny Norman, 8th grader at Brewster Middle School, said. “I don’t know what I want to be when I grow up but I’m sure I’ll use math and science sometime.”

“If I don’t want to be a paramedic, I guess I could go into pediatrics,” Sophia Dibella, 8th grader at Brewster Middle School, said. “It helps me consider what they do in certain areas and then what they do in others.”

Students learned how to use defibrillators and tourniquets.

The medical center hosts several STEM events each year.

