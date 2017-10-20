MU’s second half goal deals ECU soccer road loss

Dallas – The ECU soccer team was handed a 1-0 loss to SMU after the Mustangs scored hallway through the second half on Thursday night at Wescott Field.

Despite a back and forth battle in the first half in which SMU edged ECU 7-5 in shots and 3-1 in corner kicks the two remained scoreless at halftime. Michelle Newhouse made a career-high saves in a half with six during the opening frame. She tallied eight total saves in the loss matching her career-best from the Pirates’ 1-1 draw with No. 5 Virginia earlier this season.

In the 63rd minute Isabelle Nashmi scored a header off of Hayley Tompson’s free kick. The Mustangs held on to win their second-straight American Athletic Conference match of the season.

The Pirates had nine total shots and two on goal which were fired by Annah Lindberg and Tori Riggs.

Team Records

ECU (6-8-2, 1-6 AAC), SMU (7-6-2, 2-4-1 AAC)

Donnenwirth’s Thoughts

“SMU is a big and physical team and they took our passing game away. We struggled to connect passes with their pressure. Defensively, we knew they would be dangerous on set pieces and we gave away too many fouls in our end. We defended most of the set pieces well and Michelle was strong but their only goal came off of a set piece.”

Scoring Summary

62:00 – SMU Goal: Isabelle Nashmi (Hayley Thompson) [SMU 1, ECU 0]

News and Notes

– SMU improves to 7-4-2 all-time against ECU and is 4-1 at home against the Pirates

– ECU was edged in shots 16-9 an 7-2 in corner kicks

– Allie Thornton led the Mustangs with three shots, all on goal, while Annah Lindberg and Tori Riggs are the only two Pirates to have recorded a shot on goal

– The Pirates will play their final two regular season road matches at Houston and Cincinnati

Up Next

The Pirates continue their three-match road stand on Sunday when they face Houston at 2 p.m. ECU wraps up the regular season at Cincinnati on Oct. 27.