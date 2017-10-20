Memorial services will be held this weekend for Pasquotank employees

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The family and friends of the two employees killed in the Pasquotank Prison escape attempt will hold memorial services this weekend to honor their memory and their service.

Veronica Skinner Darden, 50, also known as “Ronnie” of Belvidere, died last Thursday.

There will be two services to commemorate her life, both open to the public on Saturday.

The first service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Complex Floyd L. Robinson Auditorium on the campus of Elizabeth City State University

The second service will be held at 2 p.m. at her church, Bay Branch A.M.E. Zion Church in Belvidere.

Her casketed remains will be transported with distinct care and honor by the NC Troopers Association Caisson prior to the 10 a.m. service.

Daren is survived by her husband, Eric; daughters Jasmine Herring and Joy “Missy” Darden; mother, Audrey Moore; sister, Dryel Nowell; brothers Clinton Skinner and George Moore; and one granddaughter.

Final Care and Compassionate Services are being provided to the Darden family by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.

 

Justin Smith, 35, of Elizabeth City, died last Thursday.

There will be a “celebration of life” service held on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the ECSU Fine Arts Complex.

His casketed remains will be transported with distinct care and honor by the NC Troopers Association Horse-drawn Caisson prior to the service.

Smith is survived by his mother, Melanie Mathewson; siblings, Garrison, Renee, Kenneth, and John Mathewson; and two nephews, Terrance and Bryson.

Final Care and Compassionate Services are being provided to the Smith family by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.

