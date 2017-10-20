Homeowner fights off, shoots at intruder in Bridgeton home invasion

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County homeowner was injured Friday morning after fighting off an armed man who broke into his home, the New Bern Police Department said.

Police responded at about 6:18 a.m. after an intruder broke into a home on Purifoy Street armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The homeowner gave the intruder the money he had on him and a fight began, during which the homeowner got ahold of the handgun and shot at the intruder, police said.

The intruder ran away before police arrived, and officers said they don’t know whether or not the intruder was hit.

The homeowner suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The intruder was described as a white male, approximately 5’07”, and slim build.

The New Bern Police Department is actively seeking information related to the incident and asking anyone with information regarding the event to contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.