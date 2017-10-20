Homeowner fights off, shoots at intruder in Bridgeton home invasion

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County homeowner was injured Friday morning after fighting off an armed man who broke into his home, the New Bern Police Department said.

Police responded at about 6:18 a.m. after an intruder broke into a home on Purifoy Street armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The homeowner gave the intruder the money he had on him and a fight began, during which the homeowner got ahold of the handgun and shot at the intruder, police said.

The intruder ran away before police arrived, and officers said they don’t know whether or not the intruder was hit.

The homeowner suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The intruder was described as a white male, approximately 5’07”, and slim build.

The New Bern Police Department is actively seeking information related to the incident and asking anyone with information regarding the event to contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s