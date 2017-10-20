Four Pasquotank inmates charged with first-degree murder

BREAKING:

Pasquotank County officials have taken out 1st degree murder warrants against four inmates accused in the deadly prison escape attempt on October 12.

The four inmates have all been transferred to other prisons that have stronger security. It is possible they could face more charges.

Wisezah Buckman, Seth Frazier, Mikel Brady and Jonathan Monk each face two counts of 1st degree murder. The sheriff’s office said all four were in prison for ‘serious charges.’

Pasquotank Sheriff and the District Attorney will not discuss the prior records of these four prisoners.

Sheriff Randy Cartwright says he hopes to keep this case in Pasquotank County.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A joint news conference is being held this morning in Pasquotank County — where officials are expected to provide an update on a failed breakout at the county’s prison.

Officials are expected to discuss an ongoing investigation into the incidents, as well as resulting criminal charges.

Two prison employees died and several others were injured Oct. 12, after inmates started a fire at the prison’s sewing plant. Several inmates attempted to escape following the fire, but officials said no inmates left the prison yard.

Justin Smith, a 35-year-old correctional officer and Veronica Darden, a 50-year-old correction enterprises manager, were identified as the two people killed.

Two workers remain hospitalized with injuries from the incident. Another correctional officer who was injured, George Midgett, was released from the hospital earlier this week.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Stay with WAVY for coverage.