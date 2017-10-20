Former Jacksonville police officer killed in Florida

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says a body found around noon Thursday is believed to be that of missing 33-year-old Taylor Wright, who 9 On Your Side has confirmed is a former Jacksonville police officer.

The body was discovered in a wooded area off of Britt Road, the ECSO tweeted.

Taylor Wright was a private investigator and former police officer. She was reported missing by the Pensacola Police Department on Sept. 7.

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Ashley McArthur for first-degree premeditated homicide in connection with missing persons’ case, ESCO tweeted.

ECSO says this is an ongoing investigation.