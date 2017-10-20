Former Jacksonville police officer killed in Florida

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says a body found around noon Thursday is believed to be that of missing 33-year-old Taylor Wright, who 9 On Your Side has confirmed is a former Jacksonville police officer.

The body was discovered in a wooded area off of Britt Road, the ECSO tweeted.

Taylor Wright was a private investigator and former police officer. She was reported missing by the Pensacola Police Department on Sept. 7.

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Ashley McArthur for first-degree premeditated homicide in connection with missing persons’ case, ESCO tweeted.

ECSO says this is an ongoing investigation.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s