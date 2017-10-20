First Alert Tropical Update: Tropics remain quiet

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: No development is expected through the rest of the week. Click on the video for more details.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
59° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
56° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
55° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
54° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
54° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
53° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
53° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
52° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
52° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
52° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
58° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
70° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
59° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
58° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
57° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
55° F
precip:
10%
