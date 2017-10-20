First Alert Forecast: Staying warm and sunny into the weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure will remain in control for the next couple of days giving us sunshine and warm temperatures.



THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly clear with temps in the 40s and 50s inland and in the 50s along the coast. You may see a few falling stars as the Orionid Meteor Shower passes early this morning but peaking tonight into Saturday morning. There are some areas of fog out this morning with light winds.

THIS AFTERNOON: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows on the warmer side, in the 50s inland and 60s coastal. Winds are light. Orionid meteor shower tonight may provide a nice show.

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure sticks around for the weekend before a cold front moves in for the beginning of next week. Pleasant warmth and sunshine expected for the weekend.

TROPICS: No development is expected through the rest of the week. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 46 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast