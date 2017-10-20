First Alert Forecast: Staying warm and sunny into the weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure will remain in control for the next couple of days giving us sunshine and warm temperatures.

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly clear with temps in the 40s and 50s inland and in the 50s along the coast. You may see a few falling stars as the Orionid Meteor Shower passes early this morning but peaking tonight into Saturday morning. There are some areas of fog out this morning with light winds.

THIS AFTERNOON: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows on the warmer side, in the 50s inland and 60s coastal. Winds are light. Orionid meteor shower tonight may provide a nice show.

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure sticks around for the weekend before a cold front moves in for the beginning of next week. Pleasant warmth and sunshine expected for the weekend.

TROPICS: No development is expected through the rest of the week. For the latest, click here

