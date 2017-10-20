ECU Pirates Homecoming Schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University Pirates are holding their homecoming this weekend.

Here is a schedule of the festivities:

Friday:

Pep Rally at Freeboot Fridays from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.uptowngreenville.com/play/freeboot-friday/

NPHC Step Show in Wright Auditorium

Saturday:

The parade will begin 9 a.m. along 5th Street beginning at Hilltop St. and ending at Reade St.

ECU vs. BYU Football Game will take place at 7 p.m. – Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium (King and Queen will be crowned at half-time)