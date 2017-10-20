Chocolate Halloween bark

Salted Halloween Monster Chocolate or Almond Bark

Ingredients

3 cups chocolate chips
2 bars Kit Kat
2 ounces mini peanut butter cups
1/4 cup M&Ms
1/4 cup candy corns
1 tablespoon candy eyeballs

Instructions

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a non-stick baking mat.
2. Add chocolate chips to a bowl and microwave in 30 second intervals until smooth.
3. Using a spatula, spread the chocolate on the baking sheet using a spatula to about 1/4 inch thick.
4. Press the candy onto the melted chocolate. Chill for at least 30 minutes to harden.
5. Remove bark to a cutting board and cut into pieces with a sharp knife. Serve and enjoy!

