Autumn events to enjoy this weekend in eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple events are being held this weekend across eastern North Carolina and 9 on your side has all the information you need to know to help you enjoy a family fun weekend.

Havelock:

Havelock Chili Festival: The 34th annual chili festival will be held in Havelock on Friday night and during the day Saturday. The festival will begin on Friday and run through Saturday. The event will be held at the Walter B Jones Park. The festival will include a chili cookoff, vendors, food, and fun for the whole family. For more information, visit http://www.chilifestival.org.

Greenville:

Tip-A-Cop at Red Robin: Greenville’s Red Robin will be hosting the Tip-A-Cop event on Saturday from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. During the event, local law enforcement officers affiliated with the Law Enforcement Torch Run Campaign, a worldwide organization that supports the Special Olympics, will be at the restaurant collecting “tips”/donations to raise money for Special Olympics. Tip-A-Cop generates community goodwill and public awareness for Law Enforcement and Special Olympics. Red Robin of Greenville is located at 722 Greenville Blvd SW.

Kinston:

ENC Food Brew ‘n Que Fest: Kinston will hold the ENC Food Brew ‘n Que Fest on Saturday. The festival will last from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. and will be located at Pearson Park. The festival will include food trucks, craft beer, wineries, vendors, BBQ, live music, and arts and crafts. For more information, visit http://www.kinstonchamber.com.

Breakfast on the Boat: The Galley Crew of the CSS Neuse II will be serving up “Breakfast on the Boat” beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. This “Breakfast” coincides with the running of the Mother Earth and Ironclad Races, Inc. half-marathon and 5K races.The breakfast fare will include a country breakfast complete with the scrambled eggs, bacon, link sausage, grits, biscuit, and beverage.

Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and run until about 10:30 a.m. The cost is still $7 per person.

Jacksonville:

Halloween Hoopa: Onslow County will hold Halloween Hoopla on Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Onslow Pines Park. Some activities will include cosmic boo-ball (glow in the dark dodgeball), the Bow-Wow-Ween Dog Costume Contest, a costume contest, and a movie under the stars. The Bow-Wow-Ween Dog Costume Contest will have three categories for dogs to compete in: Sugar N’ Spice & Everything Nice, Toil & Trouble, and Superheroes vs. Villains. The costume contest will have seven categories: Ages two and under, ages third to five, ages six to eight, ages nine to twelve, ages thirteen to seventeen, and eighteen and up. The event will conclude with a showing of “Frankenwennie” and begins at 8:30 p.m. For complete event details call 910-347-5332 or visit www.onslowcountync.gov.