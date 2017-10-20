4 NC locations place bids for Amazon headquarters

Raleigh, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Thursday, congratulated community leaders in four North Carolina locations that have worked within their regions to offer Amazon a variety of choices for the company’s second headquarters site.

“North Carolina is the best place for Amazon’s second headquarters,” said Governor Cooper. “This is a great place to live and work and our team has put together a strong pitch that highlights our high quality of life, universities and community colleges, and ability to attract and grow a strong workforce.

“I appreciate the work and support of bipartisan state and local leaders and our congressional delegation in this process,” said Cooper. “North Carolina is a welcoming state for all kinds of people and businesses and we would be proud to welcome Amazon to one of our communities.”

The recruitment effort puts on display qualities of North Carolina’s collaborative approach to economic development.

“The recruitment of Amazon’s HQ2 project is unusual since the company chose to publicly announce its search,” said North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Anthony M. Copeland. “For years, we’ve heard executives remark on how refreshing they find North Carolinians’ spirit of collaboration and helpfulness, so I’m pleased those values are getting wider recognition during this particular recruitment process.”

Last month, Amazon announced its intention to locate a second headquarters facility somewhere in the United States. According to the company, the project, dubbed HQ2, could bring as many as fifty thousand jobs and $5 billion in capital investment to the winning location. Responses to the company’s call for proposals were due yesterday.

Four local communities submitted bids for the HQ2 project. The North Carolina communities include the Charlotte Region, Hickory, the Triad Region, and the Research Triangle Region. The state’s public-private economic development organization, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, has also been closely involved in the process.