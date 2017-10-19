WWII planes touchdown at NC airport to give birds eye view of history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) —  Four WWII aircrafts will go on display on Thursday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The aircrafts are part of the Wings of Freedom Tour sponsored by the Collings Foundation.

The opening ceremony will be held at 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. and will involve the aircraft arrival, welcoming ceremony, tours of the aircraft, and rides in the aircrafts.

Tickets for this event are $15 for adults and $5 for children.

“These aircraft travel the nation as a flying tribute to the flight crews who flew them, the ground crews who maintained them, the workers who built them, the soldiers, sailors and airmen they helped protect; and the citizens and families that share the freedom that they helped preserve,” said Hunter Chaney, the Collings Foundation spokesperson.

The aircraft will arrive on Thursday and will be on display through Sunday.

For more information, or to reserve a flight in one of the aircraft, please call the Collings Foundation at 800-568-8924 or visit collingsfoundation.org.

 

 

