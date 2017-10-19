Scott Kelly’s new book takes readers on a journey through space

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in space? Well, Astronaut Scott Kelly has the answers.

After spending a year in space, Kelly is now back on solid ground and ready to tell his story.

Kelly’s new memoir “Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery” takes readers on a journey through outer space and into the mind of Kelly during his record-breaking year in space.

The former military fighter pilot and test pilot, engineer, a retired astronaut, and a retired United States Navy captain has participated four space flights, including the year in space.

In October 2015, he set the record for the total accumulated number of days in space.

For more information on Scott Kelly and where to purchase the book, visit www.scottkelly.com.