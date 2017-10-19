Road repairs to fix potholes along Greenville Blvd

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The road work along Greenville Boulevard runs from 10th Street, to Memorial Drive.

Construction is running from 7pm to 6am Sunday through Friday.

During these times drivers can expect traffic delays and pattern changes.

The project is estimated to cost the state two million dollars.

One of the main fixes from this work would be the flattening out of manholes along the street.

Satah Lentine is the resident engineer for the project and said, “We were seeing cracking in the asphalt, as well as rutting which is depressions in the asphalt, which is due to wear and tear of aged asphalt and those problems. If they’re not fixed it just gets worse and you’re seeing more and more pot holes that have to be repaired.”

Drivers are asked to use cause if driving through the construction zone.

The project is set to be completed on November 30th.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s