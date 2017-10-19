Road repairs to fix potholes along Greenville Blvd

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The road work along Greenville Boulevard runs from 10th Street, to Memorial Drive.

Construction is running from 7pm to 6am Sunday through Friday.

During these times drivers can expect traffic delays and pattern changes.

The project is estimated to cost the state two million dollars.

One of the main fixes from this work would be the flattening out of manholes along the street.

Satah Lentine is the resident engineer for the project and said, “We were seeing cracking in the asphalt, as well as rutting which is depressions in the asphalt, which is due to wear and tear of aged asphalt and those problems. If they’re not fixed it just gets worse and you’re seeing more and more pot holes that have to be repaired.”

Drivers are asked to use cause if driving through the construction zone.

The project is set to be completed on November 30th.