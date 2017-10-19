Police: Teen robbed man at gunpoint in sale arranged via app

GREENVILLE, NC – Greenville police are looking for a teen they said robbed a person at gunpoint after meeting up via the “Offer Up” app.

Detectives have obtained warrants for 17-year-old Eric Timetrius Hopkins Jr. on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and obtaining property by false pretense.

At about 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, Greenville police officers responded to the 2000 block of Bellamy Circle for the report of an armed robbery.

The victim told police he was there to buy a cell phone from someone who posted an advertisement on the mobile marketplace app, “Offer Up.”

Police said Hopkins posed as the online seller and robbed the victim at gunpoint of cash, his cell phone and car keys.

Hopkins then ran toward Kittrell Towers, police No injuries were reported.

Officers said they used security footage to track Hopkins to an apartment, allowing them to identify him.

Hopkins has not been located, and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If located, police ask you contact Detective J. Peterson at the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. A photo of Hopkins is attached.

The Greenville Police Department noted they offer “Internet Exchange Zones” outside each of the three Greenville Police Department substations.

Although the Greenville Police Department cannot guarantee an officer can be present for every exchange, each of the areas are under 24-hour video surveillance.

Those wishing to make an exchange may also do so in the lobby of any of their substations Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Addresses for the substations are as follows:

• West Zone Substation: 1024 W. 5th Street

• East Zone Substation: 3195 Suite A, E. 10th Street (behind Little Caesar’s Pizza and GK Café)

• South Zone Substation: 728 Southwest Greenville Boulevard (in the Greenville Grande shopping center)