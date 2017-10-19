NC learns what to do if the ground starts shaking in worldwide drill

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Public Safety encouraged citizens to participate in the world’s largest earthquake drill on Thursday.

The worldwide drill was organized by the Great Southeast ShakeOut campaign.

The ShakeOut campaign works around the world to teach correct earthquake safety procedures.

The campaign reached schools, businesses, and individual families.

Throughout the United States and other countries, 55,183,323 were registered to participate in the drills held at 10: 19 a.m.

In North Carolina, 240,689 are registered for the worldwide event.

The Great Shake campaign encourages people to learn about the drop, cover, and hold on method in case an earthquake was to hit.

The method consists of dropping to the ground, taking cover by getting under a sturdy desk or table, and holding on to it until the shaking stops.

The campaign also informs outsiders to find a clear area away from trees and buildings and to proceed with caution after the shaking stops.

For drivers, the campaign encourages people to pull their car into a clear location, stay in the car with the seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops, and then proceed driving with caution.

For more information on the campaign and earthquake safety, visit www.shakeout.org.

 

 

 

