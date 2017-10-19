Local hair salon focuses on men’s breast cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County hair salon is raising awareness about men’s breast cancer.

Escape Spa in Greenville is offering discounts on men’s haircuts through the month of October.

All the proceeds from the haircuts go to finding a cure for breast cancer.

“This was just something to get men in the chair, a discounted price, and the money going toward a coalition,” said Crystal Beiner, Escape Spa Cosmetologist. “Eventually we will start having a set goal in mind we want to reach, but right now we want to let people know that this is real and needs attention.”

The cuts are $15.