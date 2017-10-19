Local hair salon focuses on men’s breast cancer

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County hair salon is raising awareness about men’s breast cancer.

Escape Spa in Greenville is offering discounts on men’s haircuts through the month of October.

All the proceeds from the haircuts go to finding a cure for breast cancer.

“This was just something to get men in the chair, a discounted price, and the money going toward a coalition,” said Crystal Beiner, Escape Spa Cosmetologist. “Eventually we will start having a set goal in mind we want to reach, but right now we want to let people know that this is real and needs attention.”

The cuts are $15.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s