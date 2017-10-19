Lenoir Co. students take advantage of free college classes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Taking a step in the right direction is the goal for students in Lenoir County with the help of a promise.

The Career and College Promise is a statewide program established through the community college system and local schools.

This program allows students to receive college credit while attending high school.

Students at South Lenoir High School have the chance to get ahead while still living at home.

Yosi Equiveo is a junior at South Lenoir High School and believes this is an opportunity to learn while helping her parents save.

“With me taking college classes, it lessens the financial burden on my parents because they don’t have pay for them,” said Equiveo.

But, Yosi isn’t the only student taking advantage of a free opportunity.

Sophia Heath is a graduating senior with more than 50 college credits and is looking forward to her next chapter.

“When I graduate high school, I’ll have half the pre-requisites for my college program,” said Heath. “I will be able to finish up those pre-requites that I still have left and now I can work toward my intended career.”

Candi Tyndall is one of the counselors at South Lenoir who is helping students prepare for college.

“I think that helps make the transition to college a lot easier for our students and they’re more successful in the long run,” said Tyndall.

Lenoir County Public Schools also offer other programs for students who want to get ahead.

Career Pathways is another option for students who want to pick up a trade certification for their chosen career field.