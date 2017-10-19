GPD investigating drive-by-shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officers with the Greenville Police Department are on the scene of an apparent drive-by shooting.

It happened around 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

According to GPD spokesperson, Kristen Hunter a 22-year-old man was standing outside a house on Hooker Rd. near W. Arlington when he was shot by someone who drove by.

The victim was taken to Vidant Hospital by private vehicle. His condition is unknown at this time.

The southbound lane of Hooker Rd. is closed at this time, because of the active crime scene.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.