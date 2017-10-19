Get ready to be spooked at Tryon Palace’s Halloween story hour

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Tryon Palace will host a Halloween-themed storytime on Thursday.

The two one-hour performances will be given by North Carolina Native, Terry Collins.

Collins is a professional storyteller who specializes in folktales, ghost stories, pirate legends, and Native American lore.

The first performance at 5 p.m. is entitled “Spooky Stories from North Carolina” is recommended for ages twelve and under.

The second performance at 6:30 p.m. is entitled “Scary Stories from North Carolina” is recommended for ages thirteen and up.

Tickets for the event are $6 for adults and $3 for children.

The event will be located in the North Carolina History Center.

For more information call 252-639-3500 or visit http://www.tryonpalace.org.