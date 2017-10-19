Get ready to be spooked at Tryon Palace’s Halloween story hour

Sara Potter WNCT Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Tryon Palace will host a Halloween-themed storytime on Thursday.

The two one-hour performances will be given by North Carolina Native, Terry Collins.

Collins is a professional storyteller who specializes in folktales, ghost stories, pirate legends, and Native American lore.

The first performance at 5 p.m. is entitled “Spooky Stories from North Carolina” is recommended for ages twelve and under.

The second performance at 6:30 p.m. is entitled “Scary Stories from North Carolina” is recommended for ages thirteen and up.

Tickets for the event are $6 for adults and $3 for children.

The event will be located in the North Carolina History Center.

For more information call 252-639-3500 or visit http://www.tryonpalace.org.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s