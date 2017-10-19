Ford Recalls 1.3 Million F-150 And Super Duty Pickups

DETROIT (WWJ) – Ford Motor Co. is recalling around 1.3 million 2015-17 F-150 and 2017 Super Duty pickup trucks because in North America of potential door problems.

In the recall, announced Wednesday, Ford says that in some vehicles a frozen door latch or bent or kinked actuation cable may cause a door to not open or close. If drivers are able to open and close one of these doors, the door may appear closed, but the latch may not fully engage, increasing the risk for a possible injury.

The automaker says it’s not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue at this time.

The following vehicles are included in the recall:

2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, March 12, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016

2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Aug. 11, 2014 to Dec. 30, 2016

2017 Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Assembly Plant, Oct. 8, 2015 to Sept. 1, 2016

Dealers will install water shields over the door latches and inspect and repair the door latch actuation cables if needed at no cost to the customer.

Repairs will be made free of charge. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S33.